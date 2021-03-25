Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after two days

Srinagar: One-way traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, which remained suspended for the last two days due to landslides, was restored in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The highway opened in the early hours of the day after the clearance of slides, triggered by incessant rains, near Cafeteria Morh in the district.

“No fresh traffic is allowed today (Thursday) on the highway”, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Traffic (National Highway Ramban) Parul Bhardwaj said, adding, stranded traffic between Ramban and Nashri was allowed in “one way” towards the valley after clearing landslides from the way.

The vehicles being allowed to move to Srinagar were those carrying stranded passengers, perishable and essential Commodities, and oil tankers.

The highway was closed on Monday following snowfall in the high-altitude areas and incessant rains in the plains in most parts of the union territory during the last three days.

The Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to the Kashmir valley along the highway, also experienced an inch of snowfall on Tuesday morning but the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the road stretch.

Bhardwaj said landslides and shooting of stones formed hillocks, overlooking the highway, and blocked the road at 14 places between Nashri and Banihal.

