ICPS Kulgam organises 3 days training program for Police officers

KULGAM: A three days capacity building cum training programme for police officers/officials on Child Protection and Child Safety legislations commenced today at Dak Bungalow.

The programme is being organized by the Integrated Child Protection Services (ICPS) Kulgam in collaboration with District Administration Kulgam with the support from UNICEF.

Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat spoke about various issues being faced by the children who come in contact, or are in conflict with law and are in need of care and protection and strongly advocated about their proper rehabilitation keeping in view their best interests.

Meanwhile during the programme, it was informed that during these three days of training program over 30 child welfare police officers/ officials attached to the police stations in the district and other child protection functionaries of Kulgam will be sensitized about the provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, POCSO Act, 2012 and their role and responsibilities towards the children under the Act.

The first day of the programme involved a special session on the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, basic concepts and Principles.

Among others, SSP Kulgam Gurinderpal Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kulgam, Anoop Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Showkat Ahmad, Chairperson CWC Kulgam, Bashir Ahmad Khan, UNICEF representative and District Child Protection Officer besides other functionaries of the CPS Kulgam were present on the occasion.

