GDC Baramulla kick starts weeklong pre-admission counselling mela

BARAMULLA: The Government Degree College (GDC), Baramulla today kick started a weeklong pre-admission counselling mela for the academic session 2021, under Psychological cum Career Counselling and Placement initiative of higher education department of UT of J & K.

Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Principal of the college formally set off the initiative and welcomed the opportunity to discuss educational opportunities available at GDC, Baramulla.

The idea of organising such mela is to draw a good match between students’ psychological leanings, aptitudes, and programs offered by the colleges to ensure post-studies employability and productivity. To realize this objective, the prospective students are counselled about different programs/courses and their marketability before they are formally admitted to a particular program/course.

Moreover, the students are also made to go through a detailed flowchart-showcasing program details, intake, duration, and outcomes, among other things.

The Principal appreciated the initiative and aspired that this is likely to go a long way in taking out the best out of the prospective students of UT of J&K. He stressed that all stakeholders including the PCCPC members, students, and parents/guardians should volunteer themselves to translate this initiative into a success story.

He also assured the gathering that students who for some reasons cannot visit the college in person, can schedule a virtual appointment online and speak with admissions counsellor(s) about undergraduate admission and enrolment. Besides, one-on-one counselling would be provided to the students who need or seek it.

It was informed that the weeklong program shall continue until March 29, 2021 with counselling sessions for Arts and Social Sciences, Life, Chemical, and Physical Sciences, Computer Applications and Mass Media, Linguistics and Earth Sciences, and Behavioural Sciences on March 23 to 24, 25, 26, 27, and 29, 2021, respectively.

It was further informed that members of PCCPC, admission committee, subject experts, and ancillary staff associated with the admission process and members of District Employment Exchange are doing it collectively to make it realize the stated objectives of the initiative.

Among others present on the occasion were Secretary, Staff Council, Dr. A R. Malik, Convener, Admission Committee, Prof. Syed Rehmat Shah, Convener, Psychological cum Career Counselling and Placement Cell (PCCPC), Dr. Navshad Ahmad Wani, Career Counselling Officer, Prof. Amira Wali, Placement Officer, Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, and members from District Employment Exchange, Baramulla.

