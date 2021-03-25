Elderly man killed in road accident in Achabal Anantnag

Achabal: : A 49-year-old man was killed in a road accident near a college in Thajwara area of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday morning.

An official told the news agency— Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the man was hit by a tipper near Thajwara and he was immediately rushed to GMC Anantnag hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased as Naseeb Ahmad Wani son of Khazir Wani, a resident of Wangam locality of Shangus.

He said that police have registered a case in this regard.

