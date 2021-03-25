E-inaugurates 73 AYUSH Health Centres

JAMMU: With the aim of promoting good health and expanding the outreach of comprehensive primary healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today e-inaugurated as many as 73 AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) Health & Wellness Centres under Ayushman Bharat across the UT.

The Lt Governor, while speaking on the occasion, observed that healthcare services in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a revolutionary transformation in the past several months.

Unprecedented work is being done for advancement and upgradation of medical facilities for ensuring quality and affordable healthcare services in the UT, he added.

The Lt Governor remarked that the Government is making committed efforts to fully integrate AYUSH with the healthcare delivery system, besides promoting good health through preventive, rehabilitative , curative interventions of Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy (ISM&H).

Speaking on the significance of the AYUSH system of treatment and medicine, the Lt Governor said that this system of medicine focuses on the overall wellness of a person. It not only treats a patient but also guides people for adopting a healthy lifestyle along with teaching Yoga and other natural, healthy practices.

The Lt Governor observed that AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres would be a game changer in the UT of J&K, especially in promoting the AYUSH sector, so that a comprehensive primary health care through AYUSH principles and practices is provided to the community for achieving the basic objective of holistic wellness model by advocating self-care and home remedies amongst the community.

He laid special emphasis on creating awareness and sensitizing all stakeholders and health service providers about the strengths of AYUSH systems for optimum utilization of its potential, and revival of the traditional systems of medicine.

Some of the features of AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres include medicinal plants garden, yoga space, providing training and suggestions for home treatment, promoting Dincharya (Art of healthy Living), Ritucharya (Wellness calendar) and a personalized healthcare approach.

Pertinently, out of 73 AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres, nine are in Udhampur; seven in Rajouri; six in Reasi; five in Baramulla; four in Budgam, Bandipora, Doda and Ramban; three in Jammu, Srinagar , Kathua, Kupwara, Poonch , Anantnag and Pulwama; Two in Kulgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Samba and one in Kishtwar.

Out of the 571 approved AYUSH Health & Wellness Centres, 94 have been completed in the First phase and 100 others will be completed in the second, it was informed.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lt Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sh. Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Dr Mohan Singh, Director ISM&H (AYUSH), besides doctors and scores of people in various AYUSH Health and Wellness Centres attended the launching ceremony in person and through virtual mode.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print