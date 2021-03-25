Daily Covid cases close to 200 now

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related casualties were reported in J&K on Wednesday but 195 new positive cases were reported.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 146 from Kashmir and 49 from Jammu division.

It said that 92 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 23 from Jammu Division and 69 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,513 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 77 new cases and currently has 731 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 29 new cases and currently has 159 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 16 new cases and currently has 107 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 42 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 15 new cases and currently has 32 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 11 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 16 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 2 new cases and has 13 active cases with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 19 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 26 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 35 new cases, Udhampur 0, Rajouri 2, Doda 1, Kathua 2, Kishtwar 1, Samba 2, Poonch 3, Ramban 2 and Reasi 1.

