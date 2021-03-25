Best to follow SKUAST spray schedule after rains: scientists

Shopian: With heavy rains for the past four days in Kashmir, it is a crucial time for fruit growers as green tips are just sprouting on the branches and any wrong spraying of fungicides can destroy the whole crop

Horticulture experts and scientists caution fruit growers to be very vigilant during this period. Last season, scab ruined a large portion of the fruit crop in the valley, primarily due to use of harmful fungicides and improper care of orchards in humid conditions.

Even horticulture experts are divided over what sprays should be used by fruit growers after over 20 millimetres of rain in most parts of the valley where fruits are commercially grown. The main question is the risk of scab infection during rains and will a contact fungicide work against that infection.

Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, senior pathologist at SKUAST-K, told Kashmir Reader that orchardists should follow the recommended spray schedule of the agricultural varsity (SKUAST). “We held a meeting in this regard and all the scientists are favouring the SKUAST spray schedule,” he said.

When asked about the massive scab infection last year in similar humid conditions, he said there was nothing to worry. “There have been heavy rains but there has been no such massive infection. The sprays recommended are the best guard against that,” he said.

He also advised orchardists to drain extra water from their orchards if water has accumulated in the orchards.

However, another senior SKUAST pathologist, who wished anonymity, cited last year’s scab infection to warn that orchardists need to be vigilant to avoid a similar outbreak. “We need to be extra cautious this season as last year scab incidence was very high. I would recommend orchards with full green tip stage to spray any systemic fungicide listed in the spray schedule, immediately after the rains stop,” he said, adding that any infection caused during these rains will not be cured by a contact fungicide, thus a systemic fungicide schedule is better.

