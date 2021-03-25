All accused, including 2 minors, arrested for molesting girl in Baramulla

Baramulla: Police on Wednesday said that all the accused, including two minors, in the case of molestation of a minor girl in Chakloo village of Baramulla have been arrested.

Police in a statement said that all the persons accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl have been arrested and they include some minors. Police also refuted allegations of delay in action on their part, and said that strict action will be taken against those who have disclosed the identity of the minor girl on social media sites.

The police statement said that soon after they received information, a team from Baramulla police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused, including two minors, and an FIR, number 31/2021, under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Baramulla.

Police said that the information also suggests that there had been a neighbourly dispute which led to scuffle between the two families, for which a separate FIR has been registered.

Last week, a family registered a case in police station Baramulla alleging that their minor daughter was molested by some people living in their neighbourhood.

