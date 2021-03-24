Schools upto secondary level closed in Kupwara due to inclement weather

Kupwara: In border district Kupwara the incessant rains and accumulation of snow forced the authorities to close schools upto secondary level including both private and government-run institutions.

In a statement issued to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) chief education officer Kupwara, Abdul Hamid Fani said that keeping in view the incessant rain and accumulation of snow at higher reaches, and forecast of inclement weather today all schools (Govt/Private) up to higher secondary level shall remain closed today (Mar 24, 2021).

“This is in accordance with the directions given by the worthy District Development Commissioner Kupwara,” the statement reads.

Earlier, on Wednesday administration had ordered the closure of educational institutions upto the middle standard due to incessant rains in the district.

Notably, the frontier district experienced regular rains for the last couple of days and snow in remote areas forcing the closure of various roads.

