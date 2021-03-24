School closed in Khansahib area after 9 students test positive during mass sampling

Budgam: The district administration in Budgam on Tuesday ordered closure of the Government Higher secondary school at Hardpanzoo in Khansahib Tehsil for next five days, after nine girl students in the school have been tested positive for the Covid-19

Earlier on March 5 this month , the Government Higher Secondary School at Khag was closed for five days after one of the staff members tested positive for Covid-19. Similarly on 7 March 2021 , three schools have been closed in the district after few positive cases have been reported in the three different schools.

Aadil Bashir, Nodal officer Covid-19 Mitigation Cell Budgam told the Kashmir Reader that nine girl students from the Government Higher secondary school at Hardpanzoo have tested positive for Covid-19 under the mass sampling which was conducted in the school on Tuesday.

“The students which have been tested for covid-19 in the schools have been advised to remain self quarantine in their homes. We are also going to trace all the primary and secondary contacts of these nine students, who have been tested positive for Covid-19,” Adil said.

He added that the testing of all contacts will be conducted on the immediate basis. However the schools have been closed for the next five days for precautions.

The sampling of all girl students have been completed in the school and now the sampling of all boys students in the school will be held.

