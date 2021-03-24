Rains cause water logging in Pampore, locals demand proper drainage system

Pampore: Intermittent rains for the past two days have exposed an inadequate drainage system in Saffron town Pampore.

Locals from town informed Kashmir Reader that inadequate drainage system resulted in water logging at Tulbagh and Astaan Mohalla areas of the town due to commuters facing inconvenience. The locals requested the authorities to look into the matter.

Gazanfar Maqsood, a resident of Tulbagh locality, told Kashmir Reader that a drain in their area along Pampore Khrew road has been choked.

“The rain water has inundated the road and now it is entering into our house premises,” he said, adding that they had asked concerned authorities for repairing the drain but their appeals fell to deaf ears.

He added that they face inconvenience due to the water logging.

Ghulam Nabi Sofi, a resident from Astaan Mohalla Namblabal told Kashmir Reader that water logging on l roads is causing a lot of inconvenience to college students and to local residents.

He said that the rain water has no exit as the concerned department failed to lay a drain along the road.

He appealed to authorities for laying a drain so that they will not face water logging in future.

Mohammad Yaqoob Malik, BJP leader President Municipal Committee Pampore, told Kashmir Reader that he was approached by various locals who apprised him about water logging in various areas.

” I visited the spot and found that the grievances were genuine,” he said, adding that they will prepare an estimate and soon a drain will be laid in the Astaan Mohalla area.

President Municipal Committee Pampore Malik Yaqoob during the visit was accompanied by ward members of the area.

