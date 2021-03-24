Kupwara youth hit by shooting stone dies

KUPWARA: A youth was hit by a stone in Karnah Tehsil of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday afternoon.

Official sources said that Amir Ahmad Chaneza 21 son of Mohammad Shafi Chaneza a resident of Murchana village of Karnah Tehsil of Kupwara was on way to home from nearby forests when a shooting stone or a rolling stone from a hill hit him and he received serious head injuries due to which he died on spot.

He was shifted to a nearby hospital however doctors declared him dead. Local police register a case under relevant sections of law and start the investigation of the case.

Earlier the district administration Kupwara issued an announcement for all the people living near the forests and rivers not to venture outside because there is a threat of landslides, shooting stones in the district.

Meanwhile, due to incessant rains and downpour shooting stones, landslides and flash floods damaged several roads and a residential house in Baramulla district Kupwara while several areas has been cut off after landslides hits roads in Uri and in other areas of Baramulla.

The officials appealed to people not to visit nearby forests and river, Nala banks till weather will improve, because there are chances of landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and sinking of land due to incessant rains.

