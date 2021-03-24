ICDS holds awareness camp at Kangan

KANGAN: ICDS Project Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Tuesday organised a day-long awareness camp at Boys Higher Secondary School Kullan area of Gund Tehsil.
Officials said that the aim of the camp is to spread awareness about various government sponsored welfare schemes of ICDS under Poshan Abhiyan and effective implementation of centrally and state sponsored schemes in the area.
During the event, the ICDS officials and experts interacted with the public and also encouraged them to take benefits of all these schemes and sought the cooperation and help of Sarpanchs to implement the ICDS schemes.
Speaking on occasion Chief guest and Deputy director ICDS and DPO Ganderbal Bilkisa Jan said that the Poshan Abhiyan is Government of India’s flagship programme to improve nutrition outcomes for children’s Pregnant women and lactating mothers. She said the Abhiyan directs the attention of the people towards the problem of malnutrition and addresses it in a mission mode. Such programmes are very beneficial and we requested ICDS authorities to continue such programmes in future also local participants said.
The program was attended by CDPO ICDS Kangan Rubeena Hameed, BDO Gund, Tehsildar Gund, BDC Gund, and workers and Supervisors of ICDS Project Kangan, Punchs and Sarpanchs.
