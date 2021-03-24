Covid claims life of 2 Srinagar residents

Cases increase in Jammu, too

Srinagar: Two residents of Srinagar were reported as Covid-19 related casualties in J&K on Tuesday, while 157 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 105 from Kashmir and 52 from Jammu division.

It said that 81 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 11 from Jammu Division and 70 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,410 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 56 new cases and currently has 701 active cases, with 47 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 23 new cases and currently has 130 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 14 new cases and currently has 96 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 40 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 22 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 14 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new case and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 2 new cases and has 20 active cases with zero patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 27 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 39 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 2, Doda 0, Kathua 5, Kishtwar 0, Samba 2, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print