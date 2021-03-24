ACB files charge sheet against 2 former JKPCC officials

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two former government officials in a 10-year-old case related to the collapse of 17 pillars of a 151-metre-long bridge here, an official said.
The charge sheet against former deputy general manager Harkewal Singh and manager Dalip Thusu of J-K Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC) was filed in the court of special judge of anti-corruption bureau, Jammu, a spokesperson of the ACB said.
A case was registered on the basis of a verification conducted by the Vigilance Organisation (now ACB) to enquire into the allegations of collapse of 17 pillars of Devak 151-metre-long bridge at Utter Behani due to faulty design and poor earthwork.
The verification revealed that the bridge was damaged due to heavy rains on the intervening night of August 11 and 12, 2011 only after five years of its completion, the spokesman said. He said the verification also revealed that the bridge was constructed by Messrs A K Construction at the approved rate of the JKPCC.
“The Roads and Buildings Department had authorised the JKPCC to start the work without prior vetting/proof check from design directorate. No administrative approval and pre requisite technical sanction was obtained before starting the work, the spokesman said.
–PTI
