Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 195 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours as the progressive surge in infections continue in last more than week now. For the eighth consecutive day, the J&K has reported over 100 covid-19 cases and among the 195 fresh cases, 31 are travelers which the overall tally to 129031, officials told GNS on Wednesday.

Of these cases, 49 were from Jammu Division and 146 from Kashmir Division, they said.

