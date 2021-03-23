Resham Krishi Mela held at CSR&TI Pampore

Pampore: One day annual Resham Krishi Mela was held at Central Sericulture Research and Training Institute here at Saffron town Pampore on Monday.

The purpose of this event was to inculcate the know-how of latest practices in the field of Sericulture among the farmers so that quality and productivity of silk fibre is enhanced.

Chief Conservator of Forest Kashmir, Farooq Gillani, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Professor A.R Trag former vice chancellor IUST Awantipora guest of honour while as Director Sericultural development department Manzoor Ahmad Qadri was special guest, division forest Officer Awantipora Farooq Ahmad Dar and others officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

About three hundred farmers, involved in Sericulture practices, from Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam, Kupwara, Bandipora, Baramulla, and other districts participated in the Mela.

The chief guest and guest of honours delivered speeches. They impressed upon farmers to take advantage of various schemes launched for their welfare.

Abdul Rashid Khan, a rearer from Ajas Bandipora, while talking to the media said that they were able to raise their grievance with higher authorities.

He demanded that they should be provided with insurance cover and assistance for making sheds.

” The marketing of cocoons is delayed by one month due to which we suffer,” he said.

Dr Sardar Singh, Director Central Sericultural and Training Institute Pampore told Kashmir Reader that their department works on research and development.

” We work on new varieties and aim to find which variety is good for farmers,” Director Central Silk Institute said, adding that in Kashmir they are working on three new varieties to see how they respond to the local environment.

He also said that farmers raised the issue of marketing of Cocoons.

” We were informed by the farmer that marketing of Cocoons begins at a late stage and marketing takes a lot of time,” he said, adding that they will take up this issue with the state government to find whether this is faced by all farmers or some select group.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print