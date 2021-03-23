PM launches ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign

LG Sinha calls for active participation of people of J&K

JAMMU: With an aim of taking water conservation to grassroots level through people’s participation across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain” campaign on the occasion of ‘World Water Day’.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the UT-level event held at Convention Centre, Jammu. He called for active participation of elected representatives and people of J&K in rainwater harvesting and water conservation activities.

In order to augment water supply across the UT, the Lt Governor also e-inaugurated and laid e-foundations for various Water Supply Schemes, Irrigation Schemes and Projects worth Rs 117.49 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored the significance of Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign for water conservation and administered a pledge for judicious use of water, saving water bodies and harvesting rain water.

The campaign is being launched as a Jan Andolan which intends to encourage the States/UTs and all stakeholders to ensure storage of rainwater, as rains falling in the four to five months of monsoons are the only source of water for most parts of the country, he added.

Terming Jan Bhagidari as a key component of the campaign, the Lt Governor called upon public representatives and the people of J&K to come forward, recognize their responsibilities to complement government’s efforts, and actively participate in rainwater harvesting and other water conservation activities using new techniques as well as traditional methods to revive water bodies.

The projects costing Rs 48.54 crores e-inaugurated by the Lt Governor today include: Construction of Upper Chicka Siddimong Khul, Rajouri; Water Supply Schemes at Heavan Colony, Bandipora and Gordi Jagir, Udhampur; Filtration Plant at Takia Nagam for WSS Mir Mohalla, Bonpora, Budgam; augmentation of Basantpur Pumping Station, Kathua; Water Supply Scheme Gakhran Gunthal, Poonch and Construction of Kenzi Khul, Budgam; Kuligam Khul District Kupwara; Khurhama Khul, Kupwara; Jinder Khul, Bandipora.

The projects worth Rs 68.95 cr for which the Lt Governor laid e-foundation include: Modernisation of Grimtoo Canal, Kulgam; Flood Protection Works to Shalpathri Devibal Temple at Khanpora Baramulla; augmentation of Water Supply Scheme Samotha, Samba; Retro fitting of Water Supply Scheme Sargal, Samba; Water Supply Schemes at Barakh and Sool Patwar, Reasi; Construction of Filtration Plant under WSS Alusteng, Srinagar; providing and laying of 800 mm/700 mm DI supply main from Soura to Saidpora Srinagar; besides construction of Flood Protection works on both banks of Neeru Nallah at Bhaderwah, Doda and by way of plugging creek of Naj and Bhini river, Part-II, Kathua.

Information Department

