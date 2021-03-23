MSME Dev Institute holds motivation campaign for unemployed youth at Machaddi

JAMMU: As part of a series of industrial development activities, MSME Development Institute J&K Jammu, organised a two day Industrial Motivation Campaign at Machaddi, Tehsil-Lohai Malhar, District Kathua J&K.

This campaign was attended by a large number of unemployed youth of the area. The unemployed youth were intimated with the road map for starting their own micro, small and medium enterprises, choose self employment as their means of livelihood and also create employment opportunities for fellow unemployed youth.

The campaign was inaugurated by Dr. Ashwani Kumar, Dy Director MSME Development Institute Jammu.

After inaugurating the campaign, Dr Ashwani stressed on self employment and its importance in present scenario of unemployment in UT of J&K. He also discussed the schemes of Industries Department, KVIB/KVIC, Handloom Department etc which are beneficial for unemployed youth for setting up of an enterprise. Dr Ashwani also stressed on creating self-help groups and exploring of the locally available raw material to manufacture an end product out of it.

Romesh Verma, Nodal Officer Block Level Handloom Cluster Bloch Lohai Malhar Machaddi, also spoke on the occasion and advised the participants to explore their livelihood from handloom products, which has a good scope and potential with locally available raw material.

Shashi Raj, Technical Office MSME Development Institute J&K, advised the participants to come forward with a feasible and viable idea and start own small units for their livelihood.

Romesh Kumar, Manager J&K Bank, Machaddi made the participants aware about various schemes under which banks can provide a collateral free loan to the unemployed youth to start their own business.

Ravi Kumar Tickoo, Programme Coordinator assured all possible help to aspiring entrepreneurs for setting up of micro, small and medium enterprises. He also delivered a vote of thanks.

