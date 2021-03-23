Girl declared positive in Baramulla, negative in Srinagar

Baramulla: A minor girl was declared Covid-19 positive in Government Medical College (GMC) Baramulla on March 16, but on the same day she tested negative in a private hospital in Srinagar.

The father of the nine-year-old girl, a resident of Sherwani Colony Khawajabagh Baramulla, told reporters that his daughter developed acute lower abdomen pain on March 16 and she was rushed to GMC Baramulla where doctors advised some tests and prescribed medicines.

He said a doctor on duty also advised a Covid-19 test. As per the test report, issued vide Lab-1D GMC/BLA/MICRO/H-22700 (RAT) conducted on 16 March, she was declared ‘positive’. The doctors then refused to treat the girl, the father said.

He said that later the girl was taken to Sheikh-ul-Alam hospital in Srinagar where doctors diagnosed her for acute appendicitis. A Covid-19 test was also done there which came ‘negative’, surprising all, including the doctors.

“The doctors performed emergency surgery on the same day and saved the life of my daughter,” the father said.

The family has also alleged that the girl was shown as Covid positive only to avoid treatment, as immediate surgery was required for her appendicitis.

On Monday when the girl recovered, the family approached GMC Baramulla with a complaint, but according to them the hospital staff failed to cooperate. The family says they will now lodge a case against the hospital.

The Principal of GMC Baramulla, Dr Ruby Reshi, said that she received a written complaint from the family and an inquiry into the matter has been ordered.

“We will examine the facts. I assure the family that justice will be done. If anybody is found guilty, action will be taken against them,” she said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print