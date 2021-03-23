DC Kupwara urges people to wear face masks, or get fined

Baramulla: Deputy commissioner Kupwara, Imam Din convened a meeting of health officers on Monday to discuss the necessary measures to be taken for creating awareness among the general public to follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and follow SOPs laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He directed the sampling of passengers coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir. He directed to speed up the vaccination drive for maximum coverage of people. He directed the conducting of awareness programmes in weekly block divas.

Addressing the meeting he asked all health officers of the district to strictly ensure guidelines for containment of COVID-19 in view of the recent spike of COVID cases in the country.

Meanwhile, he ordered compulsory usage of masks in the district. In this regard, an official order has been issued which reads, “It has become imperative to ensure 100% usage of masks in the district to minimize the chances of further spike of COVID-19 cases.

The ordered all Tehsildars and Block Development Officers shall ensure the usage of masks in their respective jurisdictions and a penalty of Rs.500 for the first offence and Rs.1000 for repeat offence shall be imposed on violators.

The ADCs and SDMs were directed to personally monitor the entire exercise through field inspections and upload photographs on the official WhatsApp group of district administration Kupwara.

It is mentioned that as the Covid 19 cases are increasing across the region the people are not following the protocol given by the health department in any area, the people are visiting markets and other places including in government and private offices without masks, while as people are not making social distance in passenger vehicles or in any other places.

