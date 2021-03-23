COVID: Nine students test positive at Govt Hr secondary School Budgam

Budgam: At least nine students were tested COVID-19 positive at Government Higher Secondary School in Hardapanzoo area of Khansahib in Budgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that “Nine COVID-19 positive cases has been detected from this schools in mass/random sampling, testing for all the contacts will be undertaken in due course of time.”

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected students have been advised to self-isolate, quarantine themselves—

