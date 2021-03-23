7-day training for another batch of NSS programme officers begins at KU

Srinagar: Continuing with its outreach activities, the office of National Service Scheme at the University of Kashmir Monday started its training for another batch of NSS programme officers from colleges across the J&K UT.

The week-long training is being imparted under the aegis of Empanelled Training Institute (ETI), NSS KU, and is sponsored by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India.

Dean of Academic Affairs Prof Shabir A Bhat presided over the inaugural session as chief guest, while Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir was a guest of honour.

In his presidential address, Prof Bhat underscored the importance of community engagement. “The role of academic institutions runs beyond the realm of classroom teaching and includes extension and outreach activities to be undertaken by students and faculty alike. Selfless service is the essence of human dignity and human values. And academic institutions have to be the foremost torchbearers of rendering this selfless service,” he said.

He congratulated the NSS for inviting its programme officers from degree colleges as far as Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Hiranagar, Bishnah, Thanamandi and others.

In his special address, Dr Mir said holding such training programmes regularly can go a long way in creating a pool of dedicated NSS volunteers, led by their programme officers, across J&K colleges.

“And these volunteers can be of great help to the society as and when their services are required,” he said, assuring Kashmir University’s full support to such endeavors concerning societal welfare and betterment.

Programme Coordinator NSS Dr Mussavir Ahmad highlighted objectives of the training programme and welcomed the dignitaries and participants, while Dr Hinna Basharat, Programme Officer NSS, conducted proceedings of the inaugural session. Dr Wakar Amin presented a vote of thanks.

