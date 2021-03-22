South Kashmir: 04 Mlitants killed, 01 army soldier injured in Shopian Gunfight

Srinagar:Four militants were killed and an army trooper injured in a gunfight in Manihal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.
Official sources told GNS that four militants were killed while as one army Soldier recieved injuries in a gunfight at Manihal.
However, the identity of the slain militants is yet to be ascertained.
One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the slain militants.
Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Manihal.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.(GNS)