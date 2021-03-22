Shopian encounter: Two unidentified militants killed, operation on

Shopian: Two unidentified militants have been been killed in an encounter between government forces and militants in Manihal village of Imamsahib belt in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A senior police officer told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that two unidentified militants have been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as operation is on in the area.

He said that militants turned down repeated surrender offers given to them by government forces.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 34 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, internet services have been snapped in Shopian district—.

