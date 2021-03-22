Case against SpiceJet Airlines for unscheduled departure

Srinagar: A case has been against SpiceJet Airlines for alleged cheating after one of its Jammu-bound flights’ took off from Srinagar airport on preponed timing ‘without prior information to the passengers.’

A group of aggrieved passengers said that they were shocked on reporting to the Airport as the flight had already left for Jammu in morning hours. “As per the ticket timing, we were scheduled to leave from Srinagar at 2:35 PM, however the Airlines’ had rescheduled the flight timing and preponed it to 10:40 AM in the morning,” they said.

“When we enquired about the uninformed rescheduling of flight, the Airlines’ authorities told us that they have sent SMS about the timing, which is totally untrue”, they said. “As such a complaint was filed at Police Station Budgam against the Airlines,” they said.

Meanwhile a police official at Budgam has confirmed about receiving of a complaint from aggrieved passengers. “An FIR number 56/2021 has been initiated against the Airlines’ under section 420 and further investigations set into motion”, the official said.

