12-year-old boy charred to death in J-K’s Samba

Jammu: A 12-year-old boy was charred to death in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba district when a temporary wooden shed he lived in caught fire apparently due to an electrical short circuit, officials said.

Khalid got trapped inside the “Kulla (temporary shed mostly made of wood)” in Chak Manga Gujra village on Sunday after it was engulfed in flames, they said.

Locals attempted to rescue the boy but could not save him, the officials said.

The victim was alone in the structure when it caught fire, they said, adding preliminary investigations revealed that the incident was caused by an electrical short circuit.

