Ulemas, Muftis get vaccine jab

SRINAGAR: Several Ulemas and Muftis were administered vaccine shots against Covid-19 at SKIMS Soura on Saturday.

On the occasion, around a dozen imams and muftis from various Waqf Board associated Shrines and Masajids were administered jabs and put under observation by a team of doctors and para-medical staff.

Speaking on the occasion, scholars expressed their gratitude to the Divisional Administration for vaccination and urged people to come forward to get vaccinated for their safety and good health.

They termed rumours associated with the vaccine as baseless and appealed to people to get themselves vaccinated without any doubt. They said the vaccine is safe and important to eliminate the virus from Kashmir.

Scholars further urged people to follow the Covid SOPs religiously and not to lower the guard even if the situation has improved.

Director SKIMS Soura A G Ahangar while speaking on the occasion deliberated on the importance of vaccination and said that though the Covid-19 has taken ugly shape in most of the parts of the world, however, with the dedication of all frontline workers the virus has been controlled to spread further in the valley.

He said that today’s vaccination drive has been held under the directions of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole where various scholars have been administered vaccine shots.

He said administration of vaccines to scholars would send a positive message and help ward off baseless rumours associated with vaccination.

Among others, Director, SKIMS Soura, Dr A.G Ahangar, CEO Muslim Waqf Board, Mufti Farid-ud-din, In-charge Divisional Covid Control Room, Kashmir, Tahir Ahmad Magray, State Surveillance Officer, Dr Talat Jabeen were also present on the occasion.

