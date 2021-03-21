‘New power schedule to be issued by March-end’

Srinagar: Power curtailment schedule in the Valley would likely be changed by the end of this month while the officials concerned stated that the summer would be free of curtailments in Kashmir.
Chief Engineer of Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Aijaz Ahmad Dar said that the schedule would be changed soon after the fresh weather advisory issued by the concerned department will end.
He said that possibly the power scheduled will be altered by the end of the ongoing month, saying that the schedule would have been changed in case the people could have cooperated with the department.
“We are supplying the electricity at par with the demand,” he said.
Asked about the upcoming summer months, the Chief Engineer KPDCL stated that the season would be free of curtailment, adding that the electricity may get affected only when there is any bottleneck.