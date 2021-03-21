JKYF dedicates Free Wheel Chair Facility to public at 09 blocks in frontier Kupwara district

Srinagar: The speakers at a JKYF function in Kupwara highlighted the need to create structured and comprehensive mechanism for providing succor to needy & destitute people and also to come up with legal protection of lawful inheritance and properties of gullible orphans and other destitute grabbed by their relatives. All COVID 19 SOPs were observed during the function.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the solemn ceremony for dedicating Free Wheel Chair Service costing Rs 75 thousand for various healthcare centres in various blocks of the district, organized by JKYF at Sub District Hospital in frontier border district Kupwara, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Mr Imam Din called for inculcating sense of common objective to provide a comfortable, soothing and helping hand to the weaker, needy and deprived sections of the society. He assured J&K Yateem Foundation of full support, help, facilitation and encouragement in taking forward the common social service cause for reaching out to destitute irrespective of any kind of prejudice and bias.

Deputy Commissioner enjoined upon the common people particularly business and salaried class of the district to enlist their monetary support for mitigating sufferings of poor, needy & destitute in the district.

Mr Imam Din applauded the contribution of JKYF in reaching out to the destitute irrespective of caste, colour, creed, region or religion for the past over two decades now. He extended gratitude to J&K Yateem Foundation for donating wheelchairs for different healthcare facilities in Kupwara district.

Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Kounser Amin wholeheartedly complimented J&K Yateem Foundation for donating 3 each wheelchairs to Sub District Hospital Kupwara, District Hospital Handwara, Sub District Hospital Tanghdar and one each for different healthcare centres at Kralpora, Trehgam, Sogam, Villgam, Tarathpora and Langate blocks in the district.

Dr Amin expressed resolve to work in synergy with JKYF to reach out to the poor & needy patients through all maximum means and resources for their comfort and facilitation.

President Traders Federation Kupwara Mr Showket Ahmad Masoodi appreciated the work of J&K Yateem Foundation. Mr Masoodi assured all possible help and facilitation to take forward the common social cause espoused by JKYF. He assured the full support of traders federation to carry forward the noble mission of social service. Social activistMr Mohammad Abdullah Mir also complimented JKYF for its transparency in social service.

Presenting vote of thanks, JKYF’s Senior Central Executive Committee (CEC) member Mr Mohammad Rafiq Lone advocated safeguarding and protecting inherited and ancestral properties of orphans which is usurped by greedy & dishonest relatives and requested the district administration to take stringent measures to retrieve their birthright.

Mr Lone urged general public of Kupwara district to donate from their available income to support and supplement various welfare programmes of J&K Yateem Foundation to provide helping hand to the needy and deprived sections of the society in the district.

Mr Abdul Rahim Lone presented resume of activities and welfare programmes & initiatives of JKYF in the last financial year. He also talked about future plans and targets in the district.

Earlier, the programme started with the recitation of verses from Holy Qur’an by Kupwara Unit volunteer Showket Sakib.

