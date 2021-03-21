Anantnag resident dies of Covid, 140 new cases

Srinagar: A resident of Anantnag died of Covid while 140 new positive cases were reported on Saturday.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 115 from Kashmir and 25 from Jammu division.

It also said that 100 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 30 from Jammu Division and 70 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1191 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 73 new cases and currently has 601 active cases, with 36 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 14 new cases and currently has 106 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 18 new cases and currently has 82 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 2 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new cases and currently has 21 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 3 new cases, has 20 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 11 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported zero new cases and has 12 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported zero new cases and has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 28 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 22 new cases, Udhampur 3, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi 0.

