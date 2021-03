Sandeep Chowdhary is SSP Srinagar

25 SSPs, SPs transferred

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday ordered transfer of 25 SSPs and SPs including SSP Srinagar Dr Haseeb Mughal ,SSP Sopore Javid Iqbal and SSP Awantipore Tahir Saleem with immediate effect. Sandeep Chowdhary SP Anantnag has been posted as SSP Srinagar and Tahir Saleem has been posted as SSP Budgam.

The Home Department has ordered transfers of 25 SSPs and SPs. The order reads: “Dr. Vinod Kumar (IPS), awaiting orders, has been posted as SSP Poonch Ramesh Kumar Angral. Sandeep Choudhary (IPS), SP Anantnag has been transferred and posted as SSP Srinagar Mohd. Haseeb Mughal. Rayees Mohammad Bhat (IPS), AIG (P&T), PHQ has been transferred and posted as SSP Baramulla vice Abdul Qayoom.”

The order further reads that Chandan Kohli (IPS), SP Rajouri has been transferred and posted as SSP Jammu vice Shridhar Patil (IPS). “Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS), SP Handwara has been transferred and posted as SP Kupwara vice Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar (IPS). Sudhanshu Verma (IPS), SP Hazratbal, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Sopore vice Javid Iqbal. Sandeep Gupta (IPS), SP North, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Handwara vice Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy (IPS).”

The order further reads that Sheema Nabi Qasba (IPS), SP East, Srinagar has been transferred and posted as SP Rajouri vice Chandan Kohli (IPS). P.D. Nitya, IPS, SP North, Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Ramban vice Haseeb ur-Rehman.

Tanushree (IPS) has been posted as SP East, Srinagar vice Ms. Sheema Nabi Qasba (IPS). “Javid Iqbal Matoo, AIG (Buildings) PHQ shall hold the additional charge of the post of AIG (P&T) PHQ,” reads the order, adding that “Suhail Munawar Mir, SSP CID SB Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP Ganderbal vice Khalil Ahmad Poswal.

Mohd. Zaid, CO IR-9th Bn has been transferred and posted as SP, Bandipora vice Rahul Malik (IPS). “Mohd. Yousuf, Addl SP, Kulgam has been transferred and posted as SP Awantipora vice Tahir Saleem Khan. Ramesh Chander Kotwal, SP APCR Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Kathua vice Shailendra Mishra (IPS). Shafqat Hussain, SP Railways, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP, Kishtwar vice Harmeet Singh,” the order reads, adding that “

Shailendra Singh, SSP Crime, Jammu has been transferred and posted as SP Reasi vice Rashmi Wazir. Imtiyaz Hussain Mir, SSP Security, Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP Anantnag vice Sandeep Choudhary (IPS). Sheikh Zulfikar Azad, SP Security, J&K has been asked to hold the additional charge of SSP security Kashmir.

Tahir Saleem Khan, SP Awantipora has been transferred and posted as SP Budgam vice Amod Nagpure, (IPS). Perbeet Singh, Addl. SP Anantnag has been transferred and posted as SP (West), Srinagar vice Shahzad Ahmad Salaria. Mubasher Hussain, Addl. SP, Security Kashmir has been transferred and posted as SP (North), Srinagar vice Sandeep Gupta (IPS), the order reads.

It states that Shailendra Mishra IPS, Rahul Malik, IPS, Shridhar Patil, PS, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, IPS, Amod Nagpure, IPS, Dr. Mohd. Haseeb Mughal, Haseeb ur-Rehman, Abdul Qayoom, Ms. Rashmi Wazir, Ramesh Kumar Angral, Harmeet Singh, Javid Iqbal and Khalil Ahmad Poswal shall report to the PHQ and await further posting orders,” the order reads, adding, “Irshad Hussain Rather, SO to DIG, CKR Srinagar is transferred and posted as SP Hazratbal Srinagar vice Sudhanshu Verma (IPS)—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print