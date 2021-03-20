Nothing found during CASO in Shopian

Shopian: Government forces on Friday carried a cordon and search operation at Pehlipora village of Shopian which was called off after no contact was established.
Locals told Kashmir Reader that a joint team of government forces arrived in the village around 11 am when door to door searches in the village was taken place.
They said that exit and entry points leading and leaving the village were sealed while civilian movement was also prohibited in the area.
Police sources said that this operation was launched by joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, Jammu and Kashmir police and 14th battalion of central reserve police force after the inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
Pehlipora village according to locals has a local militant who is active since few months. He is also the first after the killing of top Hizb commander Burhan Wani.
The operation according to locals was called off by 4 pm.
Shopian: Government forces on Friday carried a cordon and search operation at Pehlipora village of Shopian which was called off after no contact was established.