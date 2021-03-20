First night flight operated from Srinagar Airport

Srinagar: The first night flight was operated from Srinagar Airport tonight by Go Air to New Delhi at 1915 hrs.

Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce, Ranjan Prakash Thakur who was present on the occasion greeted the crew of the flight and other ground personnel.

Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said that the start of the night operations from Srinagar is the dawn of a new era as it will improve air connectivity to Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that this significant development will boost the toursim sector of J&K as it will increase the tourist footfall in the region.

The Principal Secretary further said that after this development, the long pending demand of tour and travel operators has been fulfilled and this will substantially help in economic growth of UT as tourism sector forms the core of economy here.

With start of night operations of flights, the summer schedule will see a substantial increase in flights to the UT of J&K.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print