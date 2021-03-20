Anti-demolition drive team allegedly assaulted in Bandipora

Srinagar:An anti-demolition drive team was on Saturday allegedly assaulted by members of a family at Baharabad village of Hajin in north-Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports reaching GNS said that situation turned tense as an anti-demolition team headed by Tehsildar, approached the intended spot at Baharabad to cut down trees in the area. The visiting team was met with much restraint from a family and the sides entered into heated arguments. However it has came to fore that an orderly was injured during the melee.

When contacted, Tehsildar Ghulam Mohammad Bhat told GNS that the visiting team was manhandled and said that an orderly has also sustained injuries at the hands of family members of one Ghulam Muhammad Kaul.

“We have made a roaster wherein we twice in a week visit places which are illegally occupied by the residents in one or other way”, the official said adding that “People have been highly cooperative throughout.”

“However family of one headed by Ghulam Muhammad Kaul and his sons Abdul Gani, Mohammad Sultan, Abdul Rashid besides other family members including Mudasir Ahmad, an Engineer by profession assaulted a team while it had gone to cut the trees in an illegally occupied patch of land by the particular family” he said adding that “an employee Muzzaffar Maqbool sustained head injuries while hit by a stone at the site.”

“The family members also manhandled Naib-Tehsildar Mohammad Sultan”, the official maintained adding that “Had it not been the timely intervention by locals, things would have been much different and grave.”

The injured orderly, as per the official, was immediately evacuated to a nearby health medical facility for treatment.

Meanwhile a police official at Hajin said that a case under FIR number 26/2021 has been registered under relevant sections in this regard and further investigations taken up.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print