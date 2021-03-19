J&K ramping up capacity to administer 3 lakh vaccine doses per day

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam today chaired the 3rd meeting of the UT Steering Committee to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination drives that were rolled out in January 2021.

Administrative Secretaries of the departments of Health & Medical Education, Home, Housing & Urban Development, Information, Youth Services & Sports, School Education, Tribal Affairs, besides Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Mission Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Director, SKIMS, and Principal GMC Jammu participated in the meeting.

It was informed that so far 77% of healthcare workers, 78% of front line workers, and 12.28% of elderlies and co-morbid patients, totalling 4,39,910 people have been vaccinated in Jammu and Kashmir with no reported case of extreme adversity. And arrangements have also been put in place for on-spot registration and administration of vaccination to the remaining health care workers and frontline workers, yet to be vaccinated.

Moreover, COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in Jammu and Kashmir are also being gradually enhanced to 3034 including 34 private centres. All the CVCs will be connected through 873 cold chain points with a total vaccine storage capacity of more than 50 lakh doses and vaccination capacity of 3 lakh doses per day. The vaccines are being administered free of cost at all government CVCs and at private centres against the payment of Rs. 250 per dose.

At the vaccination centres, vaccination slots are being proportioned to accommodate reserved appointments of COWIN registered beneficiaries, 2nd dose beneficiaries and open/walk-in beneficiaries on a day-to-day basis.

To effectively deliver the vaccines at the grass-root level, Chief Secretary impressed upon greater coordination between the frontline workers of various departments including health, social welfare, school education, rural development, and housing and urban development.

The Chief Secretary also emphasized the need of evolving a multi-sectoral response to the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine by involving NGOs, NCC, and other volunteers, besides maintaining open and transparent communication through a proactive IEC strategy to curb misinformation and rumors.

He also urged people to participate in the vaccination drives and get vaccinated on priority to keep themselves and their families safe from the infection.

