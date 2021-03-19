15 IPS Officers Promoted, 4 Among As ADGPs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered promotion of fifteen IPS officers, four of them as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) in the Higher Administrative Grade (HAG)- Level 15 of Pay Matrix, with effect from 1 January this year.

The officers promoted as ADGPs include Mukesh Singh, M. K. Sinha, Sunil Kumar (on profonna basis) and

Danesh Rana.

“One post of the ADGP in the HAG – Level 15 of Pay Matrix is added temporarily in terms of proviso second below Rule 4 of IPS (Cadre) Rules, 1954,” reads an order issued by the Home Department on the directions by Lieutenant Governor, a copy of which lies with GNS.

Also, four officers of 2007 batch have been promoted to the grade of Super Time Scale-(i)-DIG (Level-13A of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1. They include Dr. Sunil Gupta (on proforma basis), Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta and Mohammad Suleman Choudhary.

Three officer of 2008 batch have been promoted to Selection Grade of IPS (Level 13 of the Pay Matrix) with January 1 and include Tejinder Singh (on proforma basis), Abdul Jabbar and Udayabhaskar Billa.

Also, four officers of 2017 batch have been promoted to the Senior Time Scale of IPS (Level-11 of the Pay Matrix) with effect from January 1 and include Anayat Ali Choudhary, Mohita Sharma (subject to completion of “CSWT Indore attachment” component of training, Nikhil Borkar (subject to passing of the Swimming Test and receipt of final assessment report from SVP, NPA Hyderabad” and Tanushree subject to passing of the Swimming Test and receipt of final assessment report from SVP, NPA Hyderabad. (GNS)

