Two Covid casualties in J&K, 97 new cases

Only 2 patients recover in last 24 hours in Kashmir

Srinagar: Two Covid-19 related deaths, of Baramulla and Jammu residents, were reported in the last 24 hours in J&K on Tuesday, while 97 new positive cases were reported during the same period.

The official Covid bulletin said that the fresh cases include 78 from Kashmir and 19 from Jammu division.

It also said that 59 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 57 from Jammu Division and 2 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 973 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 53 new cases and currently has 460 active cases, with 33 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 8 new cases and currently has 90 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 5 new cases and currently has 61 active cases, with 6 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 31 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 23 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases, has 20 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 11 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 15 active cases with zero patients recovering in the

last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 16 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 15 new cases, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 0, Doda 0, Kathua 0, Kishtwar 0, Samba 0, Poonch 2, Ramban 0 and Reasi 1.

