Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday effected major reshuffle in bureaucracy by replacing deputy commissioners of 13 districts in the UT.

According to an order, a copy of which is in news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Mohammad Aijaz, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar. Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag. Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post. Krittika Jyotsna, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, holding additional charge of Secretary, J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama. Athar Aamir Ul Shafi, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Basharat Qayoom, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Karnah- Tangdhar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam. Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Anuradha Gupta, Director, School Education, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba. Ajay Kumar, Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Inderjeet, KAS, Director, Agriculture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Vikas Sharma, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

Indu Kanwal Chib, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

O.P. Bhagat, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. “—(KNO)

