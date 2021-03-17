HC puts on hold proposed JKCA polls

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday placed a temporary suspension on the conduct of proposed elections for the office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) after it reserved its judgement on the matter.

The court also directed the Committee of Administrators to only look into the routine day-to-day affairs of the body.

“Till the final decision in the matter, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) so appointed by this Court shall only look into the routine day to day affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA). Besides , the conduct of the proposed elections of the office bearers of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) shall also remain in abeyance,” the court said.

The Court of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Puneet Gupta while reserving the judgement also directed counsel for the parties to submit their written arguments, if not already done by Monday, the 22nd of March, 2021 through the Bench Secretary of the Court.

Earlier on 6 December, 2017, the court had appointed former deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ashiq Hussain Bukhari as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for running its affairs under the supervision and control of its Committee of Administrators.

The court had said in the judgment, ‘we deem it appropriate to appoint Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, IPS, retired DIG, as Chief Executive Officer who, after approval of the Committee of Administrators, shall associate some reliable undisputed members of the Working Committee who have not incurred disqualification, for running the affairs of JKCA under the supervision and control of Committee of Administrators till rules are amended and elections are held’.

The court had also appointed a retired judge, Justice Syed Bashir-ud-din as ombudsman for settling disputes

among 12 cricketing clubs and other issues before the association.

The court had also directed that the Board of Cricket Control of India (BCCI) and the JKCA shall render all assistance to the administrators to effectively perform their duties.

Also Justice C. K. Prasad, former judge of the Supreme Court, and Justice Syed Rafat Alam, former Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh and Allahabad High Courts, were appointed as administrators of the J&K Cricket Association.

The court remarked in that judgement passed that the game of cricket has not flourished yet in the state of J&K due to the embezzlement of funds, dispute between the members of 12 clubs and rivalry among groups.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print