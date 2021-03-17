Day after Afghani’s killing, 2 more CASOs in Shopian amid public shutdown

Shopian: A day after killing top Jaish e Muhammad commander Sajad Afghani, government forces launched two more search operations at two different villages in the same district.

One cordon and search operation, according to locals, was launched at Khar-Mohala locality of Trenz village in Shopian district on Tuesday. Locals said dozens of residential houses and other structures were searched by a joint team of government forces.

Locals said that the operation was concluded by the evening with no trace of militants found.

Police sources said that this operation was launched by a joint team of forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and central reserve police force (CRPF) after “inputs about the presence of militants in the village.”

A similar operation was launched at Ganowpora village which is situated a kilometer from the headquarters of 12 Sector Rashtriya Rifles.

Locals from the village said that the cordon and search operation was conducted by a joint team of government forces and door to door searches are still being carried out in the village.

Meanwhile, people in Shopian district observed a shutdown on Tuesday in protest against the killing of Sajad Afghani and another local militant at Afghani’s native village of Rawalpora in the district.

Most of the shops and business establishments in the district remained closed and only thin traffic was plying on the roads.

According to witnesses, stones were hurled on the shopkeepers who tried to open their shops in the morning at district headquarters Shopian.

