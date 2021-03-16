Western disturbance’ to hit Kashmir on 21st, 22nd with snow and rain

Light rainfall at scattered places possible till Thursday; traffic from Jammu towards Srinagar today

Srinagar: The J&K weather office on Monday said that the weather is likely to remain mainly dry up to the weekend, with the possibility of light rainfall in a few places of Kashmir valley in the next three days.

However, it added, the chances of precipitation could not be ruled out entirely as rainfall of low intensity was expected to occur at a few places, mostly the upper reaches of Kashmir, till Thursday.

“For next three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday –there is no major possibility of significant rainfall. However, light rainfall can occur in scattered places of the valley during this period,” Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department in J&K, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the weather was likely to remain dry across Kashmir valley on 19th and 20th of March, but on 21st and 22nd another wet spell was expected to hit Kashmir valley, bringing snow over the upper reaches and rainfall over the plains.

“During 21st and 22nd March, a fresh western disturbance is likely to have a significant impact over J&K. This will bring snow over the higher reaches and rain over the plains during this period,” Lotus said.

As per weather officials, Srinagar city recorded a low of 6.3 degree Celsius, against 5.8 degree Celsius on the previous night, while Qazigund recorded a low of 6.0 degree Celsius, against 5.5 degree Celsius on the earlier night.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of 1.7 degree Celsius, against 2.4 degree Celsius of the previous night, while the mercury in Kokernag settled at a low of 4.1 degree Celsius, same as recorded on the previous night.

Tourist destinations Gulmarg and Pahalgam recorded sub-zero temperatures on Monday. Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 2.6 degree Celsius, further down from minus 2.2 degree Celsius of the previous night, while the mercury in Pahalgam settled at a low of minus 1.3 degree Celsius, further down from 0.6 degree Celsius recorded a night before.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway will ply from Jammu towards Srinagar on Tuesday, the traffic department said. Subject to fair weather and road condition, it said, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) will be allowed from Jammu towards Srinagar but the Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Jammu will communicate with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

LMVs shall be allowed from Nagrota (Jammu) between 9 AM in the morning and 1PM and subsequently from Jakheni (Udhampur) between 10 AM and 2 PM towards Srinagar.

For Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs), it said, “Vehicles shall be allowed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Srinagar after the tail of down HMVs crosses Jakheni.”

