Mega Kisan Mela held at Anantnag

Department working for changing the economics scenario of farmers: Director Agri. Kmr

Anantnag: A daylong Mega Kissan Mela / Farmer’s Fair was organized by Agriculture department at Dak Bungalow Khanabal.

The Mela was inaugurated by Director Agriculture Kashmir Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner .

Director Agriculture in his address said that Department is organizing Kissan Melas in all districts of the valley, so as to give information about the latest scientific techniques and other practices being implemented in the field for the upliftment of the farmers.

Chowdhary Iqbal said the department is working for changing the economic scenario of the farmers particularly, in production of Mushkibudji, vegetables, apiculture and mushroom cultivation. While appreciating the role of farmers in day to day life he said the prosperity of a nation depends upon the well being of farming community. Director stressed upon the officers to reach the farmers collectively and provide every kind of advice on real time basis as per area speciality and market availability. They should see the interests of farmers and demand in the market to achieve the goal of doubling the farmers income. He advised the officers to take the farmers on board while preparing any farmer friendly scheme or programme. Director asked the farmers to adopt area based, product based integrated farming and cultivate high value crops with value addition to increase their income. He stressed that the farmers must try to brand their products and adopt cooperative based market linking so that the agriculture sector is made remunerative.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Gulzar Ahmad on the occasion congratulated the Department for organizing such a mega program, which aims to acquaint the farmers regarding latest technologies and giving exposure to the farmers by bringing the farmers and the scientists and other stake holders on a common plat form.

The Chief Agriculture Officer, Anantnag Dr. Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah on the occasion highlighted the major achievements of the department and elaborated different activities being under taken in the field. He thanked the District Administration for providing all assistance for successfully organizing this Kisan Mela and especially the farmers who took part in the Mela and made it a grand success.

