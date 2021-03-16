After almost 2 yrs, primary schools open in Kashmir

Srinagar: Primary classes opened for the first time in 20 long months – a period that saw two back-to-back lockdowns in Kashmir, first in the wake of Article 370 abrogation and then the Covid-19 pandemic – in Srinagar on Monday.

The Education Department had earlier announced that classes 1 to 5 would start from March 15. The classes resumed after schools obtained written consent from guardians.

Many schools have applied an odd-even formula which entails having only 50% of students on campus on any given day. Some schools have adopted a system of teaching in shifts during the day.

Hafsa Jan, a student of 2nd standard, said she was very happy at joining school back. “Although I saw my teachers and friends in online classes, but today I will see them face to face,” she said.

All SOPs and guidelines are being followed and every care has been taken to ensure the safety and security of students and staff members, school managements said.

Muneer Ahmad, a parent, told Kashmir Reader that though he was happy that children were in school once again, at the same time he was worried about the well-being of children in times of a pandemic. “We have sent our children on our own responsibility as the school had demanded such a consent from guardians,” he said.

Schools for 9th to 12th standards have restarted from February 1, while classes 6 to 8 resumed on March 8 in Kashmir.

Even before Covid-19 had forced their closure, the educational institutions had stayed closed for nearly a year on account of the security and communication clampdown following the revocation of Article 370 on 5 August 2019.

