85 new cases in Kashmir, 9 in Jammu

In Jammu division, 9 districts report zero new cases

Srinagar: No Covid-19 related death was reported but 94 new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in Jammu and Kashmir in the 24 hours up to Monday evening, the official Covid bulletin said.

The fresh cases include 85 from Kashmir Division and 9 from Jammu Division, it said.

It also said that 77 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 65 from Jammu Division and 12 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 937 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 49 new cases and currently has 440 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 6 new cases and currently has 91 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 7 new cases and currently has 62 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 6 new cases and currently has 28 active cases, with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 13 new cases and currently has 24 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases, has 25 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported zero new cases and has 11 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 1 new case and has 17 active cases with 1 patient recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 1 new case and has 14 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 16 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, but all the 9 other districts in the division reported zero new cases: Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Samba, Poonch, Ramban and Reasi.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print