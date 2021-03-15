Two injured in leopard attack in south Kashmir

Kulgam: Two persons were injured in a Leopard attack in Damhal Hanjipora area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday afternoon.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a Leopard attacked and injured two persons identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar (55) and Javid Ahmad Dar (35) of Damhal Hanjipora village.

“The duo was on way to their home from a forest area Balnard when leopard attacked them separately,” he said.

Meanwhile, Block Medical Officer, Shugufta Salam said that after initial treatment at SDH, Damhal Hanjipora both the injured were shifted to district hospital Kulgam for specialised treatment—.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print