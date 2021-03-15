Shopian Encounter Day 03: Top Jaish Commander Sajjad Afghani killed: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar:District commander for Shopian of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit Wilayat Lone alias Sajad Afghani has been killed in three day long gunfight in Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday morning.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar confirmed to GNS about the killing of Jaish commander Sajjad Afghani in the encounter.

The IGP further said that he was instrumental in recruiting militants in South Kashmir, especially in Shopian. It’s a big success to security forces and I congratulate them for this operation.

Yesterday one local LeT militant namely Jahangir Ahmad was killed, a M4- rifle was also recovered.

To avoid any collateral damage, the operation was again suspended for night on Sunday evening, was resumed today with the first light of the day.

Earlier, Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Rawalpora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

