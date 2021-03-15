Shopian Encounter Day 03: Fresh firing resumes at encounter site

Srinagar: Fresh firing resumed between militants and security forces at Rawalpora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Monday morning.

Senior Police officer told GNS that Fresh firing has resumed at encounter site after lull of 24 hrs.

The officer further said that gunfight has entered into third day.

Reported earlier by GNS that as per the sources Top LeT Commander for Shopian district is believed to be among the trapped militants.

On Sunday one local LeT militant namely Jahangir Ahmad was killed in fierce gunfight at the same spot.

Reports yesterday reaching GNS that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandipora.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off an gunfight.

