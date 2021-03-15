Light snowfall, rain in Kashmir

One-way traffic for only LMVs today from Srinagar towards Jammu

Srinagar: The upper reaches of Kashmir received moderate to light snowfall on Sunday while rains drenched the plains for the fourth straight day. The meteorological (MeT) department has predicted another spell of rain and snowfall from Sunday onwards and overall improvement in prevailing conditions from March 20 onward.

Deputy Director MeT, Srinagar Centre, Dr Mukthar Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that the weather will remain generally cloudy till March 20 with possibility of light rain at isolated places.

“From Sunday onward, we are expecting another spell of light to moderate rains at scattered places till 20th of March,” Ahmad said.

Weather officials said that Srinagar recorded about 1.2 mm of rainfall and Qazigund about 0.6 mm of rainfall. Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded 1.7 mm and Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded about 5.8 mm till 5.30 Sunday evening.

Weather officials said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.8 degree Celsius, while Qazigund recorded a low of 5.5 degree Celsius. Pahalgam recorded a low of 0.6 degree Celsius and Kokernag 4.1 degree Celsius.

The traffic department said that on Monday, subject to fair weather and road condition, only one-way traffic shall be allowed from Srinagar towards Jammu.

According to the department’s advisory, Traffic Control Unit (TCU) Srinagar shall coordinate with TCU Ramban before releasing the traffic.

“LMVs (light motor vehicles) will have to cross Zig Qazigund from 07:00 am to 11:00 am and no vehicle shall be allowed after cut-off timing,” it said.

Only stranded heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) between Jawahar Tunnel and Qazigund shall be allowed towards Jammu, it said.

“Government forces are advised/ requested not to ply against advisory/traffic plan in view of traffic congestion on Jammu-Srinagar NHW. They may ply from Srinagar towards Jammu after confirming the status of highway,” it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print