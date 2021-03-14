With escalation in militancy in Srinagar, police issues list of wanted militants

Srinagar: After multiple attacks in Srinagar, police issued a list of eight militants wanted in Srinagar for getting their whereabouts. Almost all the militants are from the city, a development which suggests militancy is gaining foothold in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, militancy and militants were largely operating outside Srinagar in vast rural areas of south and north Kashmir. But the attacks in Srinagar have alarmed the government forces prompting them to issue a list of eight wanted militants.

The last attack on police was carried out in broad daylight in Srinagar’s Barzulla. Two policemen were killed with a local militant carrying an AK-47 caught on CCTV firing upon the unarmed policemen who were making purchases from a shop.

The list of wanted militants operating in Srinagar says that anyone who provides information about these militants will be “suitably rewarded.”

A lookout notice framed by Police named the militants including Wasseem Qadir Mir of Shahzadpora, Nowgam Srinagar. He joined militancy on December 20, 2020. Shahid Khursheed resident of Methan, Chanapora. He joined militancy on February 6, 2021, Irfan Ahmed Sofi of Astan Mohalla, Natipora. He joined militancy on December 14, 2020, Bilal Ahmed Bhat of Natipora. He joined militancy on February 14, 2020, Saqib Manzoor Dar of Old Barzulla Srinagar. He joined militancy on August 5, 2020.

It also said that among the wanted militants are Abirar Nadeem Bhat of Eidgah Mohalla, Narbal. He signed up as a militant on December 12, 2018, Muhammad Yousuf Dar alias Iss Kantroo, a recycled militant who joined militancy in 2012 and again in 2015, another one is Muhammad Abbas Sheikh of Rampora Koimoh, Kulgam and Ubaid Shafi Dar of Firdousabad Batamaloo in Srinagar.

Police has issued landline and mobile numbers and said, “Informer shall be suitably rewarded”.

